Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,392 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/fresh-del-monte-produce-inc-fdp-shares-sold-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc.html.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.