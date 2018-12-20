FundYourselfNow Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (FYN)

FundYourselfNow (CURRENCY:FYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. FundYourselfNow has a market cap of $202,905.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FundYourselfNow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FundYourselfNow has traded flat against the US dollar. One FundYourselfNow token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FundYourselfNow alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.53 or 0.02686290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00138947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00174682 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024674 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024654 BTC.

FundYourselfNow Token Profile

FundYourselfNow launched on May 13th, 2017. FundYourselfNow’s total supply is 12,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,515 tokens. The official website for FundYourselfNow is www.fundyourselfnow.com. The Reddit community for FundYourselfNow is /r/fundyourselfnow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FundYourselfNow’s official Twitter account is @fundyourselfnow and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FundYourselfNow

FundYourselfNow can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundYourselfNow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundYourselfNow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FundYourselfNow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FundYourselfNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FundYourselfNow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.