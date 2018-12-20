FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Corp (AR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report released on Tuesday, December 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

AR stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 20,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $261,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $113,896.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,336 shares of company stock valued at $388,888 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

