FY2018 EPS Estimates for Pegasystems Inc. Reduced by Analyst (PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Pegasystems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.57 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

PEGA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.41 and a beta of 1.16. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $646,792 in the last 90 days. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 1,041.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

