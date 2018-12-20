FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Issued By Leerink Swann

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 17th. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.09 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. Wright Medical Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wright Medical Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.64 and a beta of 1.15. Wright Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th.

In other Wright Medical Group news, insider Peter Cooke sold 20,662 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $604,983.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 17,277 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $520,210.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,366 shares of company stock worth $2,208,182. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth $214,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at about $252,000.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

