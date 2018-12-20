FY2019 EPS Estimates for Univar Inc Lowered by Analyst (UNVR)

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Univar in a research report issued on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Univar’s FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Univar in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Univar has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Kerry J. Preete bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $249,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,893.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen D. Newlin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $69,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $584,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,302,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,565,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 23.9% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,450,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,591 shares during the last quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 2,228.4% during the third quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar by 113.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,576,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after purchasing an additional 836,522 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

