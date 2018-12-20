FY2022 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Jagdale now forecasts that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

GIS stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 324.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.