G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $40.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.50.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen set a $45.00 price objective on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $54.00 price objective on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.45.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.54. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 19,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $779,670.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 118.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $188,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $299,000.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.