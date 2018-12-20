Galliford Try (GFRD) Shares Up 5.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 599 ($7.83) and last traded at GBX 599 ($7.83). 322,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 955,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565.50 ($7.39).

Specifically, insider Kevin Corbett sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($13.67), for a total transaction of £25,982.64 ($33,950.92).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFRD. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Galliford Try from GBX 1,165 ($15.22) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Numis Securities raised their target price on Galliford Try from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,047.80 ($13.69).

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

