Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.78.
GLMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $59.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 700,705 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 851,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 58,785 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 741,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 432,480 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,570,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,449,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $27.06.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 423.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.
