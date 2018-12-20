GameChain System (GCS) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

GameChain System (CURRENCY:GCS) traded up 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. GameChain System has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $459.00 worth of GameChain System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameChain System coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $33.94, $7.50 and $50.98. Over the last seven days, GameChain System has traded up 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.03061390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00140440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00174093 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024829 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024790 BTC.

GameChain System Profile

GameChain System’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. GameChain System’s official website is blockchain.game. GameChain System’s official Twitter account is @GcBlockchain.

GameChain System Coin Trading

GameChain System can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $51.55, $13.77, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $33.94, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameChain System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameChain System should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameChain System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

