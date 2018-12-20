General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835,343 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 181,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 66,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 320,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

