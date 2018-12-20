General Mills (GIS) Receives Average Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

General Mills (NYSE:GIS)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

GIS opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. General Mills has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1,063.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,367,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,313,000 after buying an additional 3,992,581 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,392,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,185,000 after buying an additional 701,104 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in General Mills by 609.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after buying an additional 688,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2,275.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 682,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,206,000 after buying an additional 653,717 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

