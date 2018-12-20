GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hany Massarany sold 5,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $29,890.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $104,722. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,362,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,448,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,609,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,532,000 after purchasing an additional 251,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,613,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

