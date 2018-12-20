GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,558,294,000 after acquiring an additional 559,856 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,064,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,245,954,000 after acquiring an additional 304,293 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,435,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 745,116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,473,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,809 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $45.57 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $220.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

