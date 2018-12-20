Gerdau SA (GGB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GGB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gerdau in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Capital Growth Management LP raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,844,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,417,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,615 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,807,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,630,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,844 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,127,736. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.19.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.44%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

