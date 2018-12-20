Gevo (GEVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Get Gevo alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GEVO. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Gevo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

GEVO stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.74. Gevo has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $24.74.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.25). Gevo had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 million. Analysts forecast that Gevo will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gevo by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Gevo by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.