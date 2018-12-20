GFS Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Byline Bancorp Inc (BY)

GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,038,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,278,000. Byline Bancorp comprises 10.3% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC owned about 5.61% of Byline Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10,325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $660.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $88,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 9,040 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.29 per share, with a total value of $174,381.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,195 shares of company stock worth $195,870 and sold 6,000 shares worth $128,765. Company insiders own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

