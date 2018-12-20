GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,013,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,180,000 after acquiring an additional 657,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,424,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,406,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,048,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $115.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $114.76 and a one year high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

