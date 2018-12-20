GFS Advisors LLC Sells 1,812,333 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,812,333 shares during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV comprises 7.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $35,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at $123,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 31,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 185.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,457 shares during the period. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/gfs-advisors-llc-sells-1812333-shares-of-cemex-sab-de-cv-cx.html.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.