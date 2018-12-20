Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Receives $88.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $3,477,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,362,847.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,939,500. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 646.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 103.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,906,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,987 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $63.48 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

