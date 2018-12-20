Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Halliburton (HAL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018,596 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 507,563 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.12% of Halliburton worth $41,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,231 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 32,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,421 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,776,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,006,000 after buying an additional 3,932,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $232,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $292,373. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

