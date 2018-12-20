Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $47.27 Million Stake in American Express (AXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,913 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of American Express worth $47,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1,173.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in American Express by 455.6% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 67.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. American Express has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.39.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

