Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 176,044 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $72,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 80,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,889,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 781,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $74,314,129.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $641,992,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,456,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,856,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morningstar set a $96.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $90.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.32. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/glenmede-trust-co-na-lowers-holdings-in-walmart-inc-wmt.html.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.