Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,585 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.35% of Kohl’s worth $43,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 280.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 125.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 39.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

In other Kohl’s news, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,435.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

