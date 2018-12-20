Gogo Inc (GOGO) Receives $8.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on shares of Gogo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Get Gogo alerts:

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $284.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Gogo has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $217.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Gogo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,245,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after purchasing an additional 185,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after purchasing an additional 185,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gogo by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 375,640 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 449,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gogo by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 373,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 93,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.