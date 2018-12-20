Gold Fields (GFI) Shares Down 7.1%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 7,794,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,068,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

GFI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of -1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $100,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

