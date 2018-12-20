Goldcliff Resource (GCN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 43400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.71, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Goldcliff Resource Company Profile (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its primary asset is a 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project encompassing approximately 4,586 acres of mineral rights, including patented and lode claims, located in Lyon County, Nevada.

