GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $453,664.00 and $5,813.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldMint has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00005751 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.03 or 0.02872389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00139923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00175471 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024745 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024742 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

