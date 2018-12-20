Goodwin (LON:GDWN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 74.90 ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Goodwin stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,580 ($33.71). 1,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805. Goodwin has a 12-month low of GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,128 ($27.81).

Get Goodwin alerts:

WARNING: “Goodwin (GDWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/goodwin-gdwn-releases-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mechanical Engineering and Refractories Engineering. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial nozzle check valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antennas for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.