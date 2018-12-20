Goosehead Insurance Inc Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a report issued on Sunday, December 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2,831.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $35,388.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,896 shares of company stock worth $3,836,668 over the last 90 days.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

