Gossipcoin Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week (GOSS)

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Gossipcoin has a total market capitalization of $20,524.00 and $802.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gossipcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.02955453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00140703 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00174160 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024972 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024949 BTC.

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 112,353,163 coins. Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net .

Buying and Selling Gossipcoin

Gossipcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossipcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossipcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.