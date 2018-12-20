Government Properties Income Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (GOV)

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,239 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 977% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ GOV opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Government Properties Income Trust alerts:

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 145.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 243.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Government Properties Income Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (GOV)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/government-properties-income-trust-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-gov.html.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Government Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Government Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.