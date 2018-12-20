Graco’s (GGG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $415.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.62 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 42.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Graco will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 37.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Graco by 727.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

