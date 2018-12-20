Grainger (GRI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 282 ($3.68) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 313.33 ($4.09).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 212.80 ($2.78) on Wednesday. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 243.05 ($3.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 385.25 ($5.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a GBX 3.52 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.74.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £9,921.23 ($12,963.84).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

