Gran Tierra Energy’s (GTE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of GTE opened at $2.23 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 63,043,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,212,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 330.1% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,100 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 200.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,168,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 779,886 shares during the period.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

