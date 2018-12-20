Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 806 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,841.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 358,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 358,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242,434.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,859 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,581,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 243,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,903,000 after purchasing an additional 227,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,065,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $304.12 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $302.46 and a one year high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

