Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 375,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.0866 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

