Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

GSBC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.15. 27,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,233. The firm has a market cap of $677.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $70,593.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

