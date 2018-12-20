Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Kennametal worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kennametal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kennametal by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 72,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Kennametal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 30,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

NYSE:KMT opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $213,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

