Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,915 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OAS opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Taylor L. Reid sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OAS. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Williams Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.76.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

