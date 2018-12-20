Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) EVP Sells $35,875.00 in Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) EVP Michael A. Metzler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.40. Green Plains Partners LP has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 88.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 673.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after buying an additional 53,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

