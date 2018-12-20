Greif, Inc. (GEF) Holdings Raised by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Greif were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 49.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Greif had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $987.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Greif and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greif in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Greif to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

