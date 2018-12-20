Group 1 Automotive (GPI) versus Lazydays (LAZY) Financial Contrast

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 2.05% 15.48% 3.63% Lazydays N/A 3.02% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Group 1 Automotive and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lazydays 0 0 2 0 3.00

Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $82.75, indicating a potential upside of 62.91%. Lazydays has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 243.89%. Given Lazydays’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Group 1 Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and Lazydays’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $11.12 billion 0.09 $213.44 million $7.73 6.57 Lazydays N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays.

Risk & Volatility

Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Group 1 Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lazydays does not pay a dividend. Group 1 Automotive pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Group 1 Automotive has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Lazydays on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of February 15, 2018, it owned and operated 230 franchises, 175 dealership locations, and 48 collision centers that offer 32 brands of automobiles. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates a fleet of vehicles for rent; and Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates five dealership locations in Florida, Arizona, and Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

