GrubHub (GRUB) PT Lowered to $150.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.30% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GrubHub from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrubHub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

GrubHub stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. GrubHub has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrubHub will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $222,968.55. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $192,672.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,766 shares in the company, valued at $204,237.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,255 shares of company stock worth $4,814,354. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in GrubHub by 218.8% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,034,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,482 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $46,102,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 23.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,422,000 after acquiring an additional 402,466 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 280.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 397,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,144,000 after acquiring an additional 293,150 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in GrubHub by 1,042.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 315,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 288,202 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

