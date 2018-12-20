GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $592,000 Position in Byline Bancorp Inc (BY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $181,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 10,325.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 106.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $88,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 9,040 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.29 per share, with a total value of $174,381.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,195 shares of company stock valued at $195,870 and sold 6,000 shares valued at $128,765. 45.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

