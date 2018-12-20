Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.05 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and $77,563.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Nocks, GuldenTrader and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00788605 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00001167 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018590 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 477,032,420 coins and its circulating supply is 415,032,420 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GuldenTrader, Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit, Nocks, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

