Gulfport Energy Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Monday, December 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $360.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.39 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gulfport Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Williams Capital set a $16.00 price target on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.66.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 62,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,920,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,144,000 after buying an additional 131,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

