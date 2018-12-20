Guyana Goldfields’ (GUY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

TSE GUY opened at C$1.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Guyana Goldfields has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$5.42.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$64.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Guyana Goldfields will post 0.340000039483876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baupost Group L.L.C. The acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$2,870,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,847,100 shares of company stock worth $5,405,391.

About Guyana Goldfields

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana. The company also holds a contiguous 216,995 acre land package located in the Aranka district of Guyana.

