Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Stake Decreased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 44,354 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $229,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $229,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $229,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

NYSE:HAE opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.09. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.44 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Pedro P. Granadillo sold 12,322 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $1,410,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $39,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,855 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

